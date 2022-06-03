×

South Africa

Malema, Ndlozi assault trial to go ahead after bid to get it quashed fails

03 June 2022 - 12:27
Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi consult their legal representative during an adjournment of a previous hearing at the Randburg magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

The Randburg magistrate’s court has dismissed the discharge application brought by EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

They had brought a section 174 application arguing that the state does not have sufficient evidence for a conviction.

The case is set to resume after a short adjournment.

Defence advocate Laurence Hodes SC said Malema and Ndlozi are ready to testify.

They are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

