Serial rapist jailed in Western Cape

A 23-year-old serial rapist has been sentenced to three life imprisonment terms after being unmasked by a former police officer who noted a connection in reported crime cases dating back to 2017.

Mzwanele Thando Hohlo was handed the hefty sentence on Tuesday by the Wynberg magistrate’s sexual offences court in Cape Town.

“In 2018, former investigating officer Capt Herman Hanekom from Nyanga SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit made a connection in reported cases from the Philippi East precinct in which the accused used the same modus operandi,” said police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala.

“He collected exhibits on similar cases and sent it to the SAPS forensic science laboratory for DNA analysis. The results revealed that all the cases were linked to a case opened in 2017 at Langa SAPS against Mzwanele Hohlo.”

Hohlo could not be found at his address, but the investigating officer located his mother at Willowvale in the Eastern Cape who confirmed his date of birth. She had no knowledge of his whereabouts.