Power cut postpones trial of 'serial rapist'

The start of the high court trial of alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has been dealt a huge blow as the matter was postponed for the second consecutive day to next week, this time due to power outage.

Speaking to counsel for the state and defence and members of the media in her chambers, after a few hours of waiting with the hope that the power would be restored, judge Anneke van Wyk said the trial cannot proceed on Tuesday due to a blackout which also affected the Benoni magistrate’s court. The trial courtroom was in darkness.

Van Wyk postponed the matter to May 31.

Phakathi, 32, is facing 203 charges — including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Prosecutor Salome Scheepers said Phakathi is linked to at least 93 rape cases.

On Monday Phakathi appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court for the start of his trial and the matter was postponed to Tuesday after Phakathi’s lawyer Adv Letau Kgobane asked for sufficient time to consult with his client on the case.