Tshwane serial rapist started reign of terror as a teen

Sibongiseni Ngwenya, 24, who was last month convicted on 16 counts of rape, 13 of house break-ins, nine of robbery and one of attempted robbery appeared briefly in the Pretoria high court sitting at the GaRankuwa magistrate's court for mitigation and aggravation of sentence on Wednesday

A convicted serial rapist who terrorised the Mabopane and Winterveld areas, north of Pretoria, between 2016 and 2018 when he was a teenager, will know his sentence next month as the prosecution team pushes for a harsh sentence.



