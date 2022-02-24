Job creation part of Limpopo government's five-year plan

Business sector in Limpopo has come together to support the provincial government's vision of fast-tracking its economic recovery plan through job creation.

Speaking during the state of the province address (SOPA) in Lebowakgomo on Thursday morning, premier Stan Mathabatha said the total investment and interventions by the recovery plan is projected at about R170bn.

“This investment and intervention is projected to create 48,000 jobs in the next five to 10 years. In addition, the implementation of the Limpopo industrial master plan has also received R208bn in investment pledges from the recently held Limpopo investment conference. This will go a long way in helping to industrialise our province and thus creating the much-needed jobs for our people,” he said.

Mathabatha said the Masingita Group had pledged R5.46bn for the construction of the Nkuna smart city in the Collins Chabane local municipality.

“In this regard, I am happy to report that construction of phase 1 of the Nkuna smart city has already commenced. This project is anticipated to create 585 construction jobs and 325 permanent jobs,” he said.

Mathabatha said the province would rise from the economic ashes after difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and it is now moving in the right direction.

“Through an investment value of R1.2bn, Sefateng chrome mine is rolling underground mining infrastructure in Sekhukhune. This project is anticipated to create 350 construction jobs and 600 permanent jobs during full production.

“I am also happy to report that Ivanhoe mine is also living up to its investment commitments.

“To date, the company has already spent R7bn of the R9bn commitment on mining infrastructure in the Waterberg region,” said Mathabatha.

The premier said central to these economic recovery efforts is to position Limpopo as an investment destination of choice for both domestic and foreign investors.

“ZZ2 had pledged R128m for the construction of a pack-house in the Mopani region.”

“The pack-house is expected to be fully operational in April or May this year and the project is expected to create 250 jobs,” he said, citing some of the job opportunities.