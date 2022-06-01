SABC launches investigation into ‘unauthorised’ blocking of axed news boss Phathiswa Magopeni

The SABC has responded to its Twitter account blocking former group executive of news Phathiswa Magopeni on social media, saying the action was “unauthorised”.

Magopeni was blocked from the SABC Twitter account this week and shared a screenshot with the caption “public news service”.

The blocking caused a buzz online, with many questioning it.

In a statement, the SABC said it did not know how the incident happened and it will launch an investigation into the matter.

It said the former news head was unblocked immediately after learning of the incident.

“The SABC has no policy authorising any employee to block users from the public broadcaster’s accounts or platforms. We wish to state for the record it has not issued any directive to block Ms Magopeni from its platforms. Upon learning of this unfortunate incident, the corporation immediately unblocked its former employee,” it said.

“The SABC has reached out to Magopeni explaining the facts of the matter and profusely apologised for this unfortunate incident.

“The matter is under investigation as this account is managed by multiple individuals within the news division. Following the investigation, the SABC will institute the consequence management process as this conduct is contrary to its policies.”