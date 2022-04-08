SABC board says allegations of interference by chair Bongumusa Makhathini unsubstantiated

In a statement on Friday, the SABC board said it had adopted the report of the special committee, which had also not found anything indicating that Magopeni’s power to make a final decision in regard to editorial decisions was threatened or compromised in any way.

The report concluded that Makhathini’s actions in the matter did not constitute misconduct as envisaged in the Broadcasting Act.

The SABC board said the report had made a number of recommendations that will assist in improving the SABC’s editorial policies.

One of the recommendations was that SABC board members should be sensitised and cautioned about engaging with SABC news staff on issues that are editorial in nature.

Another recommendation is that the SABC needs to consider developing a clear policy or guidelines that deal with how board members should engage with news staff in regard to editorial matters outside formal SABC processes.

The board said the special committee was not furnished with any information showing Makhathini threatened or bullied Magopeni.

“The special committee found that, if anything, [Magopeni] and [Makhathini] enjoyed a cordial relationship. Both [Magopeni] and the chairperson have been furnished with the report and the SABC board considers the matter closed.”

TimesLIVE