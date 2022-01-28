SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni shown the door

The SABC has fired its group executive of news and current affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni, with effect from Friday.

“You are kindly requested to hand in all SABC property in your possession to the office of the Group Executive: Human Resources by 12pm on January 31,” read a letter sent by SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe to Magopeni.

TimesLIVE has approached the SABC for comment, and this story will be updated.

Magopeni’s dismissal follows a disciplinary hearing which last month found her guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast, airing and publication of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

Disciplinary hearing chair Nazeer Cassim recommended that she be given a warning. Cassim said in the heads of argument prepared on behalf of Magopeni it was asserted that “the charges brought against the employee are a farce and done so hastily”.