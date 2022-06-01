JJ Tabane slams ‘hypersensitive and entitled’ Trevor Manuel in defamation lawsuit tussle

Television host and businessman JJ Tabane has told the Johannesburg high court that Trevor Manuel’s urgent defamation lawsuit against him smacks of a “hypersensitive and entitled” individual.

Tabane is petitioning the court in his responding papers to dismiss Manuel’s contention that his application is urgent.

The outspoken political commentator insists he has not defamed the former finance minister and called on the court to dismiss the application.

The tussle between the duo emanates from claims made by Tabane that Manuel was involved in the formation of ANC splinter party Cope, “in the background”.

Tabane said he stood by this assertion and if need be he was prepared to call “big guns”, including former president Thabo Mbeki, Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota and Mbhazima Shilowa to prove his case.

Tabane said he would not apologise and withdraw his remarks as he believed they were true and in the public interest.

He had acquired the information that Manuel was involved in the formation of Cope from some of its founding members, such as the late Ayanda Nkuhlu and former Cope presidential candidate in the 2009 national polls, Reverend Mvume Dandala.

Manuel could not insist on urgency and should wait in the queue like others who instituted defamation cases in the high court.

“Mr Manuel’s hypersensitivity and sense of entitlement is no valid reason to jump the queue. Mr Manuel has not placed any evidence before the court what difference it will make, if any, if his relief is ordered later than the first week of June 2022,” Tabane submitted, adding that “the matter is clearly not urgent and should be struck off the urgent roll with costs”.

Tabane believes the remarks he made during an episode of a Podcast hosted by Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope were not widely circulated until Manuel started sending him letters demanding his apology.

Manuel should be happy such remarks were made, for the accusation would put one on a pedestal, as was the case with others who rejected the ascendancy of former president Jacob Zuma to the union buildings.