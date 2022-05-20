×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Manuel v JJ: Bring it on

By READER LETTER - 20 May 2022 - 10:14
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel.
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel, and former ANC member, has had his moral compass stomped on by none other than Dr Onkgopotse JJ Tabane.

Nou gaan die poppies dans” as Manuel threatens legal action with his integrity in jeopardy. According to Tabane, the formation of COPE was not as above board as we would like to think. It seems, COPE was set up to divide and rule sort of like the Romans used to do.

Names of the then ANC glitterati were mentioned, alongside Manuel and Tito Mboweni among others.

This political soap opera has all the elements of high drama, as Tabane awaits legal papers to be served on him by Manuel’s legal team.

“Bring it on”. This is exciting and enthralling as more of the ANC dirty laundry is displayed for all South Africans to witness.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

Trevor Manuel takes JJ Tabane and DJ Sbu to court over Cope claims

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is not backing down in his battle with TV host and political commentator JJ Tabane.
News
22 hours ago

Here’s why Trevor Manuel says he is no longer an ANC member

"The stance of moral leadership that had shaped the ANC through my youth was gone," said Trevor Manuel.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case