Trevor Manuel takes JJ Tabane and DJ Sbu to court over Cope claims

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is not backing down in his battle with TV host and political commentator JJ Tabane.

The two have been at loggerheads for weeks over claims made by Tabane in a podcast hosted by Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope.

Tabane claimed Manuel was involved in the formation of ANC splinter party Cope while he was a national executive committee member of the governing party.

Manuel has applied to the Johannesburg high court, seeking an order to force Tabane and DJ Sbu to retract the claims unconditionally.