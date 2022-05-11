JJ Tabane: I did not defame Trevor Manuel with comments about Cope

Television anchor and political commentator JJ Tabane is sticking to his guns on allegations that former finance minister Trevor Manuel was involved in the formation of ANC splinter party Cope.

If Manuel, who asked Tabane to withdraw his claims, wants a legal tussle, it's game on, charged an upbeat Tabane.

The political commentator who does not shy away from controversy said he said what he said in response to a question and is adamant none of his statement was malicious.

“I was interviewed on The Hustlers Corner and was asked a question relating to the formation of Cope. I responded to this question and nothing in my answer was defamatory, contrary to what you (Manuel) allege,” Tabane told Manuel.

“I therefore stand by that answer and have no intention of withdrawing it or making any apology as demanded by you. If you choose to take legal action, I will defend it vigorously.”

Manuel has given Tabane an ultimatum to withdraw or face litigation. The former minister said he was hot under the collar by what he calls “falsehoods” in Tabane’s statement.