Renewable energy is the earth’s silver lining

The year 2022, started off with an extreme heat wave in the Western Cape and then in April hundreds of people reportedly died during torrential floods in KwaZulu- Natal, all glaring signs of global warming.

If there was ever a time to take on a new norm once again much like when Covid-19 struck, it is now.

The new norm will address the harsh damage done to the environment and buy the earth more time to reverse the extensive damage caused by urbanisation.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report states that limiting warming to 1.5°C will require global greenhouse gas emissions to peak before 2025 at the latest, and be reduced by 43% by 2030, with methane gas emissions also needing to be reduced by about 30%.

“Solar is an effective way to save money on energy costs because solar panels can usually last for 20 years. Solar is a clean renewable energy source,” said Sunny Morgan the owner of Enerlogy.

He emphasized that solar photovoltaics are one of the best ways to address the impacts on the environment from burning fossil fuels. Morgan’s company helps consumers and businesses save money by installing solar PV.

“I was always very environmentally conscious and passionate about caring for the earth, so I decided to try to match that passion to a business idea.

I started importing energy efficiency products like heat pumps for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient hot water production. Eskom was at the time offering a ‘green incentive’ for heat pumps and solar geysers.

However, whilst I was waiting for the stock to arrive from China, Eskom cancelled the heat pump subsidy. That exposed me to my first major challenge,” said Morgan.

He started Enerlogy after being retrenched from a very well-paying job in 2011. When Eskom cancelled the subsidy which was part of his business strategy, he found himself with an unworkable business model. “I decided to venture into offering solar panels and inverters solutions,” he explained.

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

Morgan said that he has kept abreast of the latest green technology in an effort to make sure that his business is ahead of its competitors.

Over the years, Morgan has attended Intersolar, the annual solar conference and exhibition held in Germany to access seminars, training and information sessions hosted by the products suppliers.

He is also an active member in several WhatsApp groups specifically for installers to share the latest knowledge and experience.

Looking back, Morgan said his business venture over the past decade has been a very hard one.

“I’m not at the stage that I thought I would be, at the moment I grow at a steady pace of around 15% pa. I’m using this slower growth period to improve my market access and funding,” he said.

CONTRIBUTING TO CARBON EMISSION REDUCTION

Another business that is helping mother nature undo damage caused by society is Smart Energy, a company that assesses clients’ needs to find renewable energy solutions for them.

“We are proud to be helping people achieve their environmental stewardship. It is great to see our clients become socially and environmentally responsible due to our work and influence,” said Miranda Soyizwapi, the owner of Smart Energy.

She is passionate about making sure that her business contributes to reducing carbon emissions, the impact of climate change, and carbon footprints. Soyizwapi added that she believes that people still need to be educated about the benefits of installing solar.

BENEFITS OF SOLAR INSTALLATIONS

“The benefits of installing solar are that it helps increase property value, lowers electricity usage thereby lowering the electricity bill and gaining independence from the Eskom’s grid. People that have solar installations don't have to worry about load shedding issues, the solar system also pays itself off after a certain period of being installed. “This is where you start breaking even on your investment and start seeing the financial benefit, there is a return on investment unlike when you pay Eskom,” explained Soyizwapi.

Soyizwapi started the business in 2014 because she wanted to positively contribute to the environment and control her destiny by becoming an entrepreneur.

“The business was self-funded by my savings as we did not receive funding. It's only when the company started making money that our bank started offering funding,” she said.

This business has growth potential as it also designs, procures, distributes, and also offers renewable energy and alternative energy solutions.

The demand for businesses that are proactively saving the environment continues to increase as more South Africans are seeking for alternative green energy solutions.