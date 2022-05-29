Latest house fire cannot be ruled out as the work of a ‘lone arsonist’

Andre Snyman of eBlockwatch said a house fire on Friday night in Hurlingham could not be ruled out as being linked to a string of arson attacks on homes in northern Johannesburg.

Fire Ops SA confirmed to TimesLIVE they had extinguished the fire in Hurlingham. The incident occurred while the homeowners were not around, and only expected to return home on Saturday evening.

“We cannot divulge further information as it is possibly a police investigation, and insurers may still be in a process to appoint its own investigators,” said fire chief at Fire Ops SA Wynand Engelbrecht.

Snyman said he inspected the house though and haven’t seen any markings of the lone arsonist. “The room that was burnt was very close to the neighbour’s side but you will never know if it is an arsonist,” he said.