‘People strewn across highway’: Horror bus crashes kill 16 passengers, injure scores

Several people died on South African roads yesterday after a bus rolled when the driver lost control on the N3 in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga, killing 10 people and injuring scores others, reports indicate.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, medics who assessed the scene found “absolute devastation”, with both the dead and injured strewn around the scene.

The incident occurred at 6:16am.

Eleven people sustained critical injuries and 54 minor to moderate injuries.

“Due to the serious nature of two of the patients' injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter as well as another private EMS helicopter were activated to airlift the most seriously injured. The remaining injured were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital.”

In another accident, two people sustained critical injuries after a truck and bakkie collided on the N1 Samrand in Centurion, Gauteng, at 4:45am on Saturday.

According to Herbst, the truck driver was not injured but two occupants of the bakkie sustained critical injuries and were “mechanically entrapped” in the wreckage.

“The patients were treated on scene while a Netcare 911 rescue technician used hydraulic tools to free them from the vehicle. Once stabilised, both patients were transported to hospital for further care.”

Six people were killed and about 60 others injured when a bus they were travelling in crashed off a bridge on the N3 highway in Heidelberg yesterday. The accident happened near the N3 Die Hoek Toll Plaza in Gauteng.

The bus was found lying on its roof on the side of the road.

ER24 and Gauteng fire and emergency medical services responded to the accident. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said a number of passengers had already climbed out of the crushed bus and were seated near the vehicle, while several others still lay trapped inside.

“Medics set up a triage area and began to tend to the patients. Initial assessments showed that at least six people had sustained fatal injuries while approximately 60 people had sustained minor to critical injuries,” Meiring said.

Additional medical resources were called to the scene, including several medical helicopters to help assess, treat and transport the patients to nearby hospitals. Meiring said rescue and fire services were attempting to free passengers still trapped inside the bus.

“Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care. Emergencies services are still on the scene, tending to and treating the patients.”

He said the exact details surrounding the accident were unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Four other people were killed when VW Polo and Mercedes Benz sedans collided head-on R25 between Verena and Dennilton.

The deceased died at the scene and they include the driver of the Polo sedan and three passengers.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, who was alone in the car, sustained serious injuries. The victims are all males and they aged between 35 and 45 years of age.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage. The investigation is already underway.