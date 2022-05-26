Mothers confront horror after 11 babies die in Senegal hospital fire

Diali Kaba's mother woke her up on Thursday morning with terrifying news: there had been a fire at the hospital in their town in Senegal where Kaba's two-week-old daughter was being cared for, and 11 babies were dead.

The two women rushed to the hospital together and Kaba was allowed in to find out if her child was among the victims, while her mother Ndeye Absa Gueye waited anxiously outside.

Gueye said she heard about the fire at the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh hospital on Wednesday night but did not immediately realise it had taken place inside the neonatal department. The news reached her early on Thursday, striking terror into her heart.

“I have my granddaughter here, she has been here for two weeks. I have come to see if she is one of them,” she said.

A few minutes later, Kaba emerged in tears. Her baby was among the dead. The two women embraced, both weeping, until Kaba was helped into a car and driven home to grieve.