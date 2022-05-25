Ubank shareholders turned down capital injection — Lesetja Kganyago

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has revealed that an investor came forward last year who wanted to inject capital into the troubled Ubank but this was rejected by shareholders.

“There was someone prepared to put in capital last year, it was rejected by the shareholders of Ubank. And it is their decision, not ours. The only thing we can argue about [as the Reserve Bank] is that we want more capital put in and it is not the responsibility of the SA Reserve Bank to put capital into institutions,” said Kganyago.

Kganyago said this while fielding questions after the release of the financial stability review on Wednesday.

His comments come after the Reserve Bank placed Ubank under curatorship last week after the bank, which services mineworkers and their families, ran out of capital and faced corporate governance issues.

He also denied allegations that his institution rushed into placing the troubled Ubank under curatorship.

​The National Union of Mineworkers, which through its Mineworkers Investment Company has board representation at Ubank, had previously said it was not necessary to place the bank under curatorship as there were investors willing to capitalise the bank.