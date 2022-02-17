SARB applies to court to remove curator

Yashoda Ram, who is the head of actuarial services at BDO Advisory Services, was appointed as the curator for 3Sixty Life Limited in December

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is seeking to remove a curator it appointed just two months ago after it found out that she didn't complete her degree.



