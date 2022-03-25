3Sixty chides curatorship for its woes

Msibi says Numsa company has been losing clients

The acting CEO of 3Sixty Life, the embattled insurance company of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), has accused the Prudential Authority (PA) of worsening their financial position unnecessarily by dragging it into provisional curatorship.



This comes as the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday held the last hearing on 3Sixty Life’s curatorship application before it decides whether to place the company under full curatorship...