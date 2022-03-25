3Sixty chides curatorship for its woes
Msibi says Numsa company has been losing clients
The acting CEO of 3Sixty Life, the embattled insurance company of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), has accused the Prudential Authority (PA) of worsening their financial position unnecessarily by dragging it into provisional curatorship.
This comes as the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday held the last hearing on 3Sixty Life’s curatorship application before it decides whether to place the company under full curatorship...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.