Fresh probe against Numsa's 3Sixty Life insurance's former CEO

On Monday, Leo Makgamathe was taken in for questioning at the Sandton police station

Police have launched a fresh probe against the former CEO of a life insurance company owned by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA's (Numsa) investment arm over allegation of fraud amounting to R8.5m



On Monday, Leo Makgamathe, the ex-CEO of 3Sixty Life, an insurance company wholly-owned by Numsa, was taken in for questioning at the Sandton police station...