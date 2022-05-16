Ubank placed under curatorship after running out of capital

The Reserve Bank has placed Ubank under curatorship. The Bank's governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Monday the decision was that it was being done because Ubank has run out of capital.

Ubank is popular in the mining sector for providing services to mineworkers and their families.

“During the last couple of years the prudential authority has intensified its supervision of Ubank due to… corporate governance concerns; secondly, a high number of internal controls weaknesses; and thirdly the prolonged period it has taken to ensure the injection of sufficient capital to comply with minimum capital requirements, diversify the bank’s business model and ensure the future sustainability of the bank,” said Kganyago.

“After having genuinely considered the seriousness of the issues affecting the bank and given that Ubank is unlikely to immediately meet its obligations as required by the Banks Act and the regulations relating to the bank, the minister of finance, in consultation with the Prudential Authority has decided to place Ubank under curatorship with immediate effect.”