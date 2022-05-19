SA's first Black hot air balloon pilot shakes up once-exclusive sport

Semakaleng Mathebula fires up the burner, aims a giant blue-orange flame towards a multicoloured balloon and watches as it fills with hot air and begins to lift off the ground.

The 27-year-old is SA's first Black hot air balloon pilot, and one of few women participating in the niche sport, which traditionally has been the domain of the white and privileged.

“Growing up I had never seen a hot-air balloon. My interests were cooking, accounting... but ballooning was not something that was in reach for me,” said Mathebula, standing in a field in Hartbeespoort, a small town north of Johannesburg.

She got into ballooning by accident. When she was struggling to find employment a few years ago, a recruitment agency helped her get a job as a marketing assistant at a hot-air balloon tour company.