South Africa

Hot air balloon downed in Soshanguve

By JEFF WICKS - 20 July 2019 - 12:05
A crowd gathers around the basket of a downed hot air balloon in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Saturday morning.
Image: Shawn Herbst/Netcare911

A pair of hot air ballooners were left somewhat deflated after a crash landing in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Saturday morning.

Netcare911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said medics had rushed to the crash site near the M44 in the township.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found two people who had sustained minor injuries and were in a stable condition. Once stabilised the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

It is understood that the balloon had been on a round trip from Hartbeespoort in the North West province when the pilot suddenly lost lift and had to ditch in an open field near a bus depot.

Herbst added that the hard landing would be investigated by authorities.

