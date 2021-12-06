South Africa

IN PICS | Semakaleng Mathebula gets her hot air balloon license

By sowetan - 06 December 2021 - 11:32
Semakaleng Mathebula is the first black woman to earn a hot air ballooning licence in SA .
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The first black woman to earn a hot air ballooning licence in SA says she is hopeful that she has broken barriers for more women to join her in the field.

Semakaleng Mathebula, 26, completed her first solo trip to qualify as a pilot in November. On Saturday she got her official license in front of family and friends.

Semakaleng Mathebula raises a toast.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Semakaleng Mathebula prepares for takeoff.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Semakaleng Mathebula.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Semakaleng Mathebula.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

