IN PICS | Semakaleng Mathebula gets her hot air balloon license
The first black woman to earn a hot air ballooning licence in SA says she is hopeful that she has broken barriers for more women to join her in the field.
Semakaleng Mathebula, 26, completed her first solo trip to qualify as a pilot in November. On Saturday she got her official license in front of family and friends.
