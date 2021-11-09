Mathebula soars to skies with hot air balloon licence
Young pilot breaks ground for black women
The first black woman to earn a hot air ballooning licence in SA says she is hopeful that she has broken barriers for more women to join her in the field.
Semakaleng Mathebula, 26, completed her first solo flight to qualify as a hot air balloon pilot last week after two years of intensive training...
