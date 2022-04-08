Mosimane-linked MT Sports signs up ex-Comrades boss, aims to be major player

The MT Sports Marketing and Management agency, which represents Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, has roped in former Comrades Marathon boss Keletso Totlhanyo into their management as the agency aims to become a major player in the sports industry in SA.

MT Sports, which is owned by Mosimane’s wife Moira Tlhagale (hence its full name, Moira Tlhagale Marketing and Management), became well-known in September 2020 when it orchestrated probably still SA’s biggest coaching transfer when Mosimane joined Al Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Totlhanyo, who was the Comrades Marathon Association general manager until December 2021, joined the talent-management company in March and holds the same position she did at Comrades.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, Totlhanyo said the aim of the company is to represent elite athletes from various sports codes, not only football.

“After talking with Moira we just thought we share the same sentiments, we connected and decided to work together,” Totlhanyo said. “We are a young company but we are very ambitious. We would love to manage more talent and as you can see our name is MT Sports, so we are not necessarily looking after only football. We are open to working with talent from other sports codes.”

MT Sports has already started to make inroads as they now look after the interests of SA’s first black woman Superbike racer, Morongoa Mahope.

“We are talking to some ladies in cricket and there are some people in athletics that we are talking to as well. As soon as the deals are signed we will make announcements,” Totlhanyo said.

“What we do is not only manage talent, we have three major things we do. We have the development side, we have talent identification and placement, and marketing and managing of talent.”

Totlhanyo, who worked for SABC Sport for some time, said MT Sports are looking to make sure their talent is able to make ends meet even after their sports days.

It is a problem in SA sport that many stars go broke a few of years into retirement.

“We really want to change the narrative of our talent. We want to see our talent succeeding even beyond their sporting active life because what happens with our sports people is that they do well while they are still active but beyond that they don’t have anything,” she said.