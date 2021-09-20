The late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo described as humble and accessible

Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo who has died in a car crash had remained humble, accessible and simple despite wearing the mayoral chain of the country's economic hub.

This is according to neighbours and friends who gathered outside his Lenasia home, south of Johannesburg, yesterday to convey their condolences to his family.

Matongo, 46, died on Saturday evening, just five weeks after he was appointed as mayor, replacing his Soweto homeboy Geoffrey Makhubo who had succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

The mayor, who was travelling with his two protectors, was certified dead at the crash scene along the Golden Highway near Lenasia South, less than 5km from his home.

Matongo's vehicle collided with another as it was trying to avoid hitting an unidentified pedestrian who "ran onto the road", according to a police accident report.

"The driver of the BMW [X5] tried to avoid the pedestrian and collided with a silver Nissan NP 200," the report stated.

The driver of the bakkie died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto after succumbing to his injuries while Matongo's protectors were airlifted to Milpark Hospital from the scene.