Five tips that can help prevent your car from being stolen

There were an estimated 83,000 incidences of theft of motor vehicles during the 2020/2021 period, according to SA crime statistics.

The Insurance Crime Bureau has warned of a new way being used by criminals who target newer models with sophisticated systems. This is known as a “relay attack” device and criminals can intercept and copy the signals emitted by a vehicle to unlock, start and drive away with your car.

It’s different from the known signal-jamming device, which prevents the car from locking so criminals can gain access to the vehicle. This new device gives criminals access to the vehicle to copy the signal — meaning they can unlock and start the car, and drive away with it.

The device, examples of which police have confiscated, intercepts the signals sent by the key fob while it’s looking for the linked car, which allows criminals to open it and steal the contents or even the vehicle itself.