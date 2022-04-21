×

South Africa

Ex-SANDF captain gets 18 years behind bars for hijacking, attempted murder

The former soldier hijacked and shot a man in the face in 2019

21 April 2022 - 17:54
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
A former soldier has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for hijacking and attempted murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A former SANDF captain who hijacked a civilian before shooting him in the face has been handed an 18-year jail term. 

Tebogo Alpheus Leburu, 49, was sentenced in the Klerksdorp regional court on Wednesday after he was found guilty of hijacking, attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

According to North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh, the incident happened in 2019 as the former soldier was hiking on the N12 in Klerksdorp.

“A 37-year-old man driving a white Volkswagen Polo stopped and offered him a lift. Leburu got into the vehicle and asked to be dropped off at Hartbeesfontein. They were near the Manzilpark turn-off when Leburu suddenly pointed [a firearm at the driver] and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

“The driver exited the vehicle and ran towards Manzilpark when the accused shot him in his left cheek. He continued running to a nearby house where he was offered help and police were informed about the incident.”

Leburu was arrested shortly after the incident when he was spotted in the hijacked Polo at a cafe. 

The car was searched and police “discovered two bags containing a car radio, keys, a 9mm Glock firearm and magazine with eight rounds of ammunition. Leburu was arrested after failing to produce a licence for the firearm”.

He was sentenced to eight years for attempted murder, 10 for hijacking, 10 for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and another 10 years for possession of suspected stolen property.

The sentences in the last three counts will run concurrently.

