Financial adviser sentenced for stealing from deceased's estate
Hawks’ provincial head, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed a 12-year sentence handed down to a financial adviser by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in April.
Aletta Hendrina Steyn,52, was arrested in January last year after reports that she failed to pay-off the late Christina Plotz’s vehicle with the car dealership as she was appointed an executor, the Hawks said in a statement.
“Plotz left a will of her entire estate which amounted to approximately R1.4 million and a Silver Hyundai SantaFe which was still financed by ABSA bank,” Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in the statement.
“Steyn was the deceased’s Financial Adviser and appointed an executor for Plotz’s estate, however she failed to fully pay the outstanding amount owed for the Hyundai to ABSA bank. Steyn managed to sign off R175,000 to one of the beneficiaries and kept the rest of the money for herself.”
The matter was brought to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Pretoria for further probing which resulted to Steyn’s apprehension. Steyn was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment with no option of a fine.
Major General Kadwa applauded the investigation team together with the justice system for bringing the accused to book and to account for stealing the deceased’s estate. “When one is entrusted with such responsibility, what the deceased’s family expect is honesty. The money stolen by the accused could have been utilised in good use as per the deceased’ wishes for her loved ones.
“The accused received a well-deserved punishment compared to the crime committed and appreciate everyone who makes an effort to report suspicious criminal activities to authorities.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.