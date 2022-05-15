Financial adviser sentenced for stealing from deceased's estate

Hawks’ provincial head, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed a 12-year sentence handed down to a financial adviser by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in April.

Aletta Hendrina Steyn,52, was arrested in January last year after reports that she failed to pay-off the late Christina Plotz’s vehicle with the car dealership as she was appointed an executor, the Hawks said in a statement.

“Plotz left a will of her entire estate which amounted to approximately R1.4 million and a Silver Hyundai SantaFe which was still financed by ABSA bank,” Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in the statement.

“Steyn was the deceased’s Financial Adviser and appointed an executor for Plotz’s estate, however she failed to fully pay the outstanding amount owed for the Hyundai to ABSA bank. Steyn managed to sign off R175,000 to one of the beneficiaries and kept the rest of the money for herself.”