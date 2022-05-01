Three suspects in Audi Q5 nabbed by cops after shoot-out, car chase, one killed

A tyre burst foiled the attempted escape of five suspects who led police on a high-speed chase from Westbury to Florida, west of Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Gauteng spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a police patrol came across an Audi Q5. “When the occupants in the Audi noticed the police vehicle, one of them opened fire towards the police and the driver sped off.”

The police pursued them.

The high-speed chase ended at the corner of Nadine and Albertina Sisulu streets in Florida when the Audi came to a stop after a tyre burst, she said.

“The suspects tried to shoot their way out but the police retaliated.”