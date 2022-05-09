Floods will not hamper KZN matric mid-year exams

Mid-year matric examinations will not be affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

That’s the word from the provincial department of education.

On Sunday the department said it had measures in place to ensure credible exams.

About 630 schools were affected by the floods which hit the province last month

The exams, which start on today and continue until June 23, for candidates who are repeating their National Senior Certificate (NSC) or Senior Certificate (SC).

The department said 36,850 candidates will write the exams. Half (18,453) are NSC repeater candidates and the rest (18,397) are SC candidates.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: “The department has put in place measures that will ensure incident-free examinations amid the need to strictly adhere to the education sector’s standard operating procedures on the prevention and management of Covid-19.

“Candidates without identity documents due to the floods will be allowed to write the examinations because the department has a schedule of all registered candidates,” he said.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he was he was satisfied with the efforts his department has made to administer the examinations process.

“I am confident from the report I have received that we are capable and ready to deliver credible examinations,” he said.

Mshengu appealed to communities to support the candidates as much as possible and to ensure the exams are not disrupted in any way.

He urged proper preparation and hard work as he told candidates to respect the rules.

“My message to candidates is that they should always remember there is no substitute for hard work and following a good study plan. Do not be anxious and always remember the importance of abiding by the examination rules and regulations. We wish you well.”

TimesLIVE