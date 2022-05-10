KZN health halts maintenance work to pay for R200m flood repairs as it waits for 'national funding'

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has been forced to put planned maintenance and some projects on hold to channel money from its budget to repair infrastructure damaged by the recent floods.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said more than R200m will be required for repairs when she presented the department’s 2022/2023 budget to the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

“As a response to the floods, and damage caused to our facilities, we’ve had to reprioritise certain projects, as instructed by Treasury,” she said.

“We took a decision that planned maintenance and capital projects that have not reached tender stage this financial year will have to be halted. The funds originally allocated will be reprioritised and directed towards repairing damaged infrastructure. This is due to the fact that National Treasury has not allocated funding for the repairs at this stage.”

Simelane said on-site assessments of flood damage had been completed, and preparations to appoint service providers had started. “The anticipated cost of repairs is above R200m.”