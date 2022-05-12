Gift of the Givers to donate blankets to KZN flood victims

4,500 items knitted by 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day knit wits

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers plans to donate 4,500 blankets to victims of the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods.



The blankets, which were crocheted by 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day knit wits, were put together to make a giant blanket themed the Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope. Knit wits is a name given to members of the 67 Blankets organisation who are spread across the country...