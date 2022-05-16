Police rescue dog airlifted to veterinary hospital after bee attack
A police rescue dog, policeman and a family member of a missing person were attacked by a swarm of bees in Nongoma on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast at the weekend.
The injured dog, Dante, was airlifted to a veterinary hospital in Durban for emergency treatment.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a complaint of a missing person was received at 9am on Saturday.
“The dog and his handler proceeded to Nongoma area where a search was conducted. During the search, the member and his dog and a family member were attacked by a swarm of bees.
“The dog was stung and rushed to a veterinary hospital in Durban where he was treated and admitted.”
She said Dante, the policeman and family member were doing “fine”.
Today Leia and I witnessed something you don't ever see, in Westville. A helicopter landing on the freeway. We didnt...Posted by Brandy Massam on Saturday, May 14, 2022
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.