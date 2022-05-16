×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police rescue dog airlifted to veterinary hospital after bee attack

16 May 2022 - 10:46
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
K9 Search and Rescue member Dante was rushed to a veterinary hospital in Durban after he was attacked by a swarm of bees.
K9 Search and Rescue member Dante was rushed to a veterinary hospital in Durban after he was attacked by a swarm of bees.
Image: Brandy Massam via Facebook

A police rescue dog, policeman and a family member of a missing person were attacked by a swarm of bees in Nongoma on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast at the weekend.

The injured dog, Dante, was airlifted to a veterinary hospital in Durban for emergency treatment.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a complaint of a missing person was received at 9am on Saturday.

“The dog and his handler proceeded to Nongoma area where a search was conducted. During the search, the member and his dog and a family member were attacked by a swarm of bees.

“The dog was stung and rushed to a veterinary hospital in Durban where he was treated and admitted.”

She said Dante, the policeman and family member were doing “fine”.

Today Leia and I witnessed something you don't ever see, in Westville. A helicopter landing on the freeway. We didnt...

Posted by Brandy Massam on Saturday, May 14, 2022

TimesLIVE

NSPCA begs commissioner to intervene years after laying abuse charges against defence force

In a letter seen by TimesLIVE, AfriForum private prosecutor Gerrie Nel has lodged a complaint with the office of the North West commissioner, ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer