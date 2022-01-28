Veterinary body welcomes conviction of two women who treated animals illegally

The SA Veterinary Council (SAVC) has welcomed the recent conviction and sentencing of two women who practised illegally as veterinary professionals.

In the first matter, a Brakpan woman, Roxanne Barnard, was convicted in the Springs magistrate's court recently for contravening the Veterinary and Para-Veterinary Professions Act.

“Barnard was once authorised by the SAVC to practise as an animal welfare assistant at the Brakpan SPCA — meaning she did not hold any veterinary or para-veterinary qualifications, but was permitted to perform certain stated primary animal healthcare services, supervised by a registered veterinarian.

“However, her authorisation was withdrawn when she was dismissed from the SPCA in 2017, and she was no longer allowed to render any animal-related services,” said Dinamarie Stoltz, SAVC’s legal affairs director.