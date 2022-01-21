Alpha male status and euthanasia among possible fates for Cape baboon raider

He's known as SWB12 and faces various fates that run the gamut from “euthanasia” to “alpha male”.

SWB12 is a young dispersing male baboon from the Smitswinkel Bay troop near Cape Point that authorities have unsuccessfully tried to integrate into the Da Gama troop after he left his natal troop last October.

A second attempt will now be made, CapeNature said on Friday after discussions with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the City of Cape Town.

“A new methodology will be applied during the capture and release of SWB12 in an effort to increase his chances of a successful integration with this troop once the situation allows,” the organisations said in a statement.

Since the first failed integration attempt in late December, SWB12 has been “spending all of his time in Simon’s Town and surrounds, displaying raiding behaviour”.

Attempts have been made to “keep him in his natural environment and out of town where he is exposed to many dangers” but these have proven futile.