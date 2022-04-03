×

Pic of The Day

IN PICTURES: Wonder and breathtaking performances as the circus comes to the Mother City

03 April 2022 - 09:12
Esa Alexander Senior photojournalist
Circus legend Marcello performing during the McLaren Circus performance in Muizenberg, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

McLaren Circus is celebrating its 17th year of entertaining families across SA. It is currently touring Cape Town, where it all began.

The spectacular 2022 adrenaline-pumping show will be moving from Muizenberg to Milnerton this coming week.

The city withdrew the circus' permit on Tuesday, after the SPCA issued it with a notice of alleged contravention of the Animals Protection Act, but reinstated it subject to compliance with the conditions set out by the SPCA. 

Senior TimesLIVE photographer Esa Alexander was at the circus' show in Muizenberg to capture all the entertainment.

A full house during the McLaren Circus performance in Muizenberg.
Image: Esa Alexander
The Velocity Brothers, part of the opening act of the McLaren Circus in Muizenberg.
Image: Esa Alexander
The Velocity Brothers performing during the McLaren Circus performance in Muizenberg.
Image: Esa Alexander
A giant puppet interacts with the people during the McLaren Circus performance in Muizenberg.
Image: Esa Alexander
Handler Quinton Louw interacts with a lion during the Mclaren circus performance in Muizenberg.
Image: Esa Alexander
Handler Quinton Louw interacts with the lions during the Mclaren show in Muizenberg.
Image: Esa Alexander
Carlos the juggler during the McLaren Circus performance in Muizenberg.
Image: Esa Alexander

TimesLIVE 

