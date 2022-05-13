Tears of relief as homeless man is acquitted of KZN socialite's murder

Simphiwe Mweli, the man accused of the January 2020 murder of socialite Kavitha Nerputh, broke down and sobbed when Pietermaritzburg magistrate Bhekizitha Phoswa pronounced him not guilty of the crime.

Nerputh's body was found in her abandoned silver grey Audi Q7 by police in January 2020 under a tree near a river. She was seated in the driver’s seat with her seat belt fastened. The car keys were not in the ignition, while her head was slumped forward. She had strangulation marks on her neck.

Nerputh owned a company which sold a weight-loss product called Forever Well Tea. She became a social media hit in 2017 when she threw her then four-year-old daughter a R100,000 carnival-theme birthday party.

In his testimony, Mweli — who was a vagrant at the time of his arrest — told the court that while walking to the YMCA in Scottsville alongside Alexandra Park with his friend, whom he identified as Mbuso, a vehicle driven by an Indian lady had pulled up next to them and she asked to speak to him.

He said the woman asked if he was looking for work and he responded he was desperate for a job. He claimed Nerputh also asked if he owned a firearm, if he knew someone who would have sex with her and also kill her for a fee of R1,000.