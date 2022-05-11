×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Gunmen kill seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush on army patrol

By Reuters - 11 May 2022 - 14:02
Taraba suffered two separate bombings last month that were claimed by Islamic State militants and killed at least three people and injured more than 30.
Taraba suffered two separate bombings last month that were claimed by Islamic State militants and killed at least three people and injured more than 30.
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo

At least seven soldiers were killed and two others were missing in Nigeria after they were ambushed by gunmen while on patrol in the eastern state of Taraba, two military sources said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night when troops from the 93 Battalion came under heavy fire in the village of Tati in the Takum local government area of Taraba. A brigadier general and his aide were missing after the attack, the sources said.

“Right now a search and rescue operation is ongoing,” said an army source from the 93 battalion who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Islamic State claims Nigeria bombing, says about 30 killed or hurt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an explosion that it said killed or injured 30 people at a market where alcohol was sold in Taraba State, ...
News
2 weeks ago

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack. An Army spokesperson did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Taraba suffered two separate bombings last month that were said by Islamic State militants and killed at least three people and injured more than 30.

For more than a decade, Nigeria has grappled with an Islamist insurgency that has targeted communities and security forces in northern parts of the country.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...