South Africa

Man arrested in connection with murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 03 February 2020 - 12:18
Kavitha Nerputh was strangled and locked in her car in Alexandra Park in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Kavitha Nerputh via Facebook

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed on Monday that a suspect had been arrested on Friday and that he would appear in court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

A police source told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the man was arrested in the vicinity of where Nerputh’s body was discovered.

Nerputh was found strangled with a cellphone charger cable in her locked car, which was parked at Alexandra Park, in January.

At the time, a police source told Times Select that investigators had discovered Nerputh’s home was being “observed” the weekend before she was killed.

The owner of a weight-loss product company became a social media hit in 2017 when she threw her then four-year-old daughter a R100,000 carnival-themed birthday party.

Murdered Maritzburg socialite 'feared for her life' the day before she died

The funeral service for Kavitha Nerputh was expected to take place on Wednesday amid shock claims that she had begged for police protection as ...
News
1 week ago

Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car

Pietermaritzburg is reeling after the murder of well-known socialite and businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh on Monday night
News
1 week ago

