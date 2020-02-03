Man arrested in connection with murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed on Monday that a suspect had been arrested on Friday and that he would appear in court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.
A police source told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the man was arrested in the vicinity of where Nerputh’s body was discovered.
Nerputh was found strangled with a cellphone charger cable in her locked car, which was parked at Alexandra Park, in January.
At the time, a police source told Times Select that investigators had discovered Nerputh’s home was being “observed” the weekend before she was killed.
The owner of a weight-loss product company became a social media hit in 2017 when she threw her then four-year-old daughter a R100,000 carnival-themed birthday party.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.