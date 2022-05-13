×

South Africa

McDonald's to investigate allegations of dead frog found in McChicken burger

13 May 2022 - 10:58
McDonald's is investigating an incident where a customer allegedly found a dead frog inside a McChicken burger.
Image: www.123rf.com/Mirko Vitali

Fast-food chain McDonald's says it's investigating an incident in which a customer claimed to have found a dead frog inside a McChicken burger. 

The customer, Willem Bezuidenhout, said he found the frog in a burger he bought for his daughter at a McDonald's outlet in Secunda, Mpumalanga. 

Bezuidenhout shared photos of the meal on Facebook and sarcastically thanked the branch for the “not-so-wonderful surprise”.

“Thank you Secunda McDonald's for the not so wonderful surprise on my daughter’s meal tonight, 6 May 2022. I always thought things like this only happen in the movies, but now it happens to us tonight. Yes, you see right, it's a McFroggie,” wrote Bezuidenhout. 

The now-viral post has been shared more than 2,000 times.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, McDonald's spokesperson Daniel Padiachy said they were in contact with the family and the matter is being investigated. 

“We take this matter seriously and will make sure it is resolved,” said Padiachy. 

On social media, many questioned how the dead frog ended up in the burger.

TimesLIVE

