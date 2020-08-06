Mother of 6-year-old shocked after daughter chokes on 'face mask' found in McDonald's nuggets

A six-year-old girl choked on a blue face mask her mother found in McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

Laura Arber from Hampshire in the UK, bought 20 nuggets for her four children from a local McDonald’s, but says what was supposed to be a nice meal for the family almost turned into a tragedy.

The Daily Mail UK reports that Laura said her daughter Maddie swallowed part of the blue face mask and she noticed that she was choking.

“I put my fingers down her throat to loop it out. I thought what on earth is this? I didn’t even think it could be the chicken nugget but looked over at the box and you could see this blue coming out of another chicken nugget in the box of 20.”