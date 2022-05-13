NMU isiXhosa students’ poems published as anthology

Despite only formally tackling the art of poetry in their third year, the works of a group of Nelson Mandela University isiXhosa students left such an impression on those who had a peek at their poetry prowess that they have been published as an anthology.

Umphanda Wolwazi, which means “barrel of knowledge”, contains 82 poems, covering diverse topics including Covid-19, gender-based violence, motherhood and womanhood.

Associate professor in the language and literature department’s isiXhosa section, Dr Linda Kwatsha, said the journey started about two years ago after the 2020 cohort of students handed in their prescribed third-year coursework that included four poems, two of which had to be recorded into the spoken word.

“The maturity and creativity of the 2020 cohort’s poems could not simply end up as material in their portfolios,” she said.

“And 34 students put up their hands when asked if they would be interested in writing for publication.”