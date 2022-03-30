SA can't protect children from chronic hunger

As we commemorated Human Rights Day on 21 March, we are acutely aware of the failures of the state to realise and satisfy the human rights enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights, especially for children.

Since the dawn of democracy in SA in 1994, the country has struggled with a persistent high level of child malnutrition measured as stunting, when children are too short for their age. This is not just shortness of height but it is a proxy for compromised health and a risk factor for lower cognitive development, lower education attainment and lower future productivity both in work output and in earning capabilities. Unhealthy children are likely to be our future unhealthy adults and compromised human development.

It is for this reason that all efforts must be explored to protect children from hunger. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, there have been huge negative impacts on global health and development, which are bearing down on the youngest members of the planet, our children.

South Africa has the largest social protection programme for children on the African continent with a child support grant that benefits more than 12-million children under the age of 18 years. On February 23, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the child support grant would increase from R460 to R480 per month as from April 1.

A mere 4% increase, against a year-on-year food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation of 5.5%, rendering the already measly child support grant ineffective to keep hunger at bay, much less to address the nutrition that children need to grow and be healthy.

One of SA’s leading civil society organisations, the Black Sash, undertook research with the South African Medical Research Council to explore how households receiving the child support grant managed with respect to food procurement and dietary patterns.