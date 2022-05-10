Lungisa makes it to the ANC Eastern Cape executive as additional member

Andile Lungisa has made it to the ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC).

Lungisa, who contested and lost the provincial treasurer position to Zolile Williams, a municipal manager at Joe Gqabi district, was announced as one of the 30 additional members of the PEC.

The announcement was made by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Tuesday following the province's five-day conference that ran into the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking at the ICC in East London, Mabe read out the name of the additional members which included Lungisa and also those who were on Oscar Mabuyane's side who was re-elected as provincial chair.