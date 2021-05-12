Most people talk about Florence Nightingale today, but what about Mary Seacol?

Explore historial narratives to decolonise nursing

Decolonising nursing begins with a history lesson.



In the 1850s, two brilliant women provided nursing care for British soldiers on the frontlines of the Crimean War. The one was a white woman from an affluent background, while the other was a black woman of Jamaican-Scottish descent...