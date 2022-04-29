Ramaphosa to attend former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki’s funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday attending the funeral of former Kenyan president Emilio Mwai Stanley Kibaki, who died on April 21 at the age of 90.

Kibaki’s funeral takes place at the Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi at 10am (9am SA time).

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa's office announced on Thursday that it would formally receive part 4 of the state capture commission's report on Friday morning.

TimesLIVE reported that chief justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo presented part 1 of the report to Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on January 4.