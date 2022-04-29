×

South Africa

Ramaphosa to attend former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki’s funeral

President also set to receive part 4 of state capture report on Friday morning

29 April 2022 - 09:56
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday morning. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday morning. File photo.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday attending the funeral of former Kenyan president Emilio Mwai Stanley Kibaki, who died on April 21 at the age of 90.

Kibaki’s funeral takes place at the Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi at 10am (9am SA time).

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa's office announced on Thursday that it would formally receive part 4 of the state capture commission's report on Friday morning.

TimesLIVE reported that chief justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo presented part 1 of the report to Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on January 4.

The presidency formally received part 3 of the report on March 1.

On Thursday, the Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension for the delivery of the final state capture report, giving the commission until June 15.

This after an urgent application was heard unopposed. 

The final instalment of the report was initially meant to be delivered at the end of April.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa and Guinea-Bissau's Embaló look to strengthen trade ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa and counterpart President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau have tasked their ministers to delve deeper into various ...
News
20 hours ago

South Africans have tasted the fruits of freedom, says Ramaphosa

Twenty-eight years into democracy, the people of SA have tasted the fruits of freedom, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

