Ramaphosa to attend former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki’s funeral
President also set to receive part 4 of state capture report on Friday morning
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday attending the funeral of former Kenyan president Emilio Mwai Stanley Kibaki, who died on April 21 at the age of 90.
Kibaki’s funeral takes place at the Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi at 10am (9am SA time).
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa's office announced on Thursday that it would formally receive part 4 of the state capture commission's report on Friday morning.
TimesLIVE reported that chief justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo presented part 1 of the report to Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on January 4.
The presidency formally received part 3 of the report on March 1.
On Thursday, the Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension for the delivery of the final state capture report, giving the commission until June 15.
This after an urgent application was heard unopposed.
The final instalment of the report was initially meant to be delivered at the end of April.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.