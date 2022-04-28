'We are on our own': The men of Nelson Mandela Drive

He has been unemployed for as long as he can remember. Before he resorted to pitching for odd jobs on the side of the road, he worked in a T-shirt printing shop in Rustenburg. He was retrenched when the owner cut costs and then eventually closed the shop.

It was around that time that he decided to return home. At first, like all migrants, he thought things would work out. He was home, after all. But it has been nearly a decade since he was retrenched.

“You never really think you’re going to return home empty-handed or return to the same situation you tried to run away from, but it happens,” he says.

‘Waiting in hunger’

Like Poenyane, Lebogang Sibeko can’t quite remember how long he has been unemployed. But he knows he’s approaching half a decade without a stable job. He has been a painter for much of his life and remembers a time when painting was not an odd or irregular job.

“You spend the whole day waiting in hunger, only to return home still hungry. Some of these men standing by the road are fathers. I don’t know what they say to their children when they get home,” he says.

As he was making his way to his regular spot on the road, he overheard on the radio that the president was in town to address issues such as unemployment. Sibeko scoffed at the idea of the state or the president creating jobs.

“Some of these politicians pass here every day, they see us. But it’s only when they need votes that they talk to us.”

A few metres from where Poenyane, Sibeko and others wait, 28-year-old Jabu Komokasi prepares to direct drivers to their regular parking spots as traffic picks up. He leaves his village of Letlhakane at 6am, the same time that Poenyane begins pitching for jobs.

“What can I do? The other option is usually crime and I hate crime.”