'Our people have tasted the fruits of freedom'

Ramaphosa said SA is still faced with challenges of high unemployment, crime and gender-based violence that need urgent attention

South Africans should celebrate the progress the country has made since 1994 despite the challenges that the nation still faces 28 years into democracy.



This was the call made by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he addressed the nation in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, during the Freedom Day celebrations...